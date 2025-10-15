Emergency health services in Andhra to get boost with 190 new ‘108’ ambulances

VIJAYAWADA: The government is set to deploy 190 brand-new ‘108’ ambulances across the State, ensuring faster medical response and improved access to hospitals within the crucial ‘Golden Hour.’

Announcing the development, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the new fleet, procured under the coalition government's revised tender process, will soon be flagged off by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and himself. "Many ambulances were in a dilapidated state, with damaged tyres, faulty engines, and even doors without locks. They often failed to reach patients on time," the Minister said.

Several outdated ambulances were used beyond their operational lifespan, leading to significant delays and risking patient safety.

The State government has now replaced the old management system with Bhavya Health Services Pvt. Ltd., which won the contract through an open tender in April this year.

Each new ambulance has been developed at a cost of Rs 27 lakh. Of the new fleet, 56 are advanced life support (ALS) ambulances equipped with two ventilators and other critical-care equipment, while 134 are basic life support (BLS) units designed for quick stabilisation and transport.