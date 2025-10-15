Manazir Jeelani Samoon takes charge as Agriculture Director, stresses tech-driven farming

VIJAYAWADA: Manazir Jeelani Samoon took charge as Director of Agriculture on Tuesday.

Later, Samoon held a review meeting with Additional Directors, Joint Directors, and Heads of Sections on the present crop conditions, avvvailability of agricultural inputs, particularly urea, and the Central and State agricultural development schemes and farmer welfare programmes. He directed officials to draft an action plan for seamless urea distribution starting the Rabi season, addressing past bottlenecks to avoid recurrence.

A key highlight was the evaluation of the Digital Agriculture Platform and apps like D-Krishi, e-Panta, AGILE, AP-AIMS 2.0, and APSS. Emphasis was laid on resolving field-level hurdles and implementing fixes.

Aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, Samoon advocated adopting precision farming technologies, including drone-based spraying of nano-fertilisers and pesticides tailored to localised canopy needs.