Mylavaram MLA demands arrest of YS Jagan, Jogi Ramesh over spurious liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and former minister Jogi Ramesh in connection with the spurious liquor case.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Krishna Prasad termed Ramesh an anti-social element.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of hatching conspiracies, unable to digest the development projects being undertaken by the TDP-led NDA government. Ramesh had staged the spurious liquor drama with the help of his childhood friend Addepalli Janardhana Rao to defame Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, he said.

Rao met Ramesh at the latter’s residence before the day he went to Africa. Facts would come out if the CCTV camera footage at Ramesh’s house was revealed. One Suresh, a follower of Ramesh informed about the spurious liquor racket in Mulakalacheruvu to Excise officials. The former minister should be booked under sedition charge for conspiring to obstruct investments to the State, the MLA said.