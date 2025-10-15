Tourism Minister urges Centre to declare Visakhapatnam, Tirupati as world-class destination

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has urged the Union government to designate Visakhapatnam and Tirupati as world-class tourist destintions, highlighting their potential to become flagship projects under the National Mission for Tourism Development.

Speaking at a meeting of Tourism Ministers from all States and Union Territories in Udaipur, chaired by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister Durgesh said AP is fully committed to achieving the National Mission’s goals.

Representing Andhra Pradesh along with Tourism Managing Director Amrapali Kata, the Minister showcased the state’s comprehensive tourism development roadmap, asserting Visakhapatnam’s potential as a coastal and marine destination and Tirupati’s stature as a spiritual and cultural hub. “As part of the National Mission, we propose to develop Visakhapatnam as a vibrant coastal destination and Tirupati as a global spiritual and cultural centre,” Durgesh said.

He highlighted that AP has already attracted Rs 12,000 crore worth of investments in the tourism sector over the last 15 months. The State is also promoting 10,000 homestays in rural and tribal areas.

Durgesh said the State offers “everything from the sacred hills of Tirumala to the beaches of Visakhapatnam, the green Araku Valley, the Godavari backwaters, and Amaravati’s Buddhist heritage , making it a unique blend of spiritual, eco, health, and adventure tourism.”