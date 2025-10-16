Andhra police to act tough against fake news, AI content misuse

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has warned that stringent legal action will be taken against individuals who misuse social media platforms to spread misinformation, hatred, or content intended to tarnish the image of people and institutions.

In a press release on Wednesday, the DGP said some individuals are misusing social media to disturb law and order in the State and they have been identified.

He urged users to act responsibly while using social media, stressing that posting, sharing, or commenting on content that provokes religious, communal, or regional sentiments would invite legal consequences.

Gupta cautioned that those spreading fake news or propaganda would face criminal charges, and cases would be registered under Sections of BNS. “In such cases, the details of the accused will also be forwarded to their respective organisations, and measures will be taken to ensure their termination from employment,” the DGP warned.

He further clarified that the police would not tolerate irresponsible remarks, misleading campaigns, or provocative videos on social media.

The DGP emphasised that those creating fake content using AI to stir controversies or communal tensions would face strict legal action.

“Continuous monitoring of social media platforms is being conducted, and offenders will be identified through technical evidence, arrested immediately, and prosecuted in court. No one is above the law. Everyone will be treated equally, regardless of their position or profession,” the DGP stated.

He also advised people to verify the authenticity of information before forwarding or sharing it online to avoid legal trouble. The DGP appealed to the public to ensure that social media remains a constructive and truthful platform for information exchange.