CM Chandrababu Naidu urges NDA leaders to ensure success of PM Modi’s visit to state

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ministers, and leaders from Nandyal and Kurnool districts to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Srisailam and Kurnool on Thursday a grand success.

He emphasised that the tour should be transformed into a resounding achievement, showcasing the benefits of the ‘double engine’ government approach, where Central policies and welfare programmes are delivering extensive gains to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu highlighted the pivotal role of the PM’s visit in bringing a ‘golden era’ to Srisailam, positioning it as a premier Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peetham after Tirumala. He stressed the need to develop it alongside other areas like Tirupati and Gandikota into major tourism destinations, boosting Rayalaseema’s economy.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, underscoring the event’s importance in driving infrastructure and regional development.