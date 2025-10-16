CM Chandrababu Naidu urges NDA leaders to ensure success of PM Modi’s visit to state

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ministers, and leaders from Nandyal and Kurnool districts to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Srisailam and Kurnool on Thursday a grand success.
He emphasised that the tour should be transformed into a resounding achievement, showcasing the benefits of the ‘double engine’ government approach, where Central policies and welfare programmes are delivering extensive gains to Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu highlighted the pivotal role of the PM’s visit in bringing a ‘golden era’ to Srisailam, positioning it as a premier Jyotirlinga and Shakti Peetham after Tirumala. He stressed the need to develop it alongside other areas like Tirupati and Gandikota into major tourism destinations, boosting Rayalaseema’s economy.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, underscoring the event’s importance in driving infrastructure and regional development.
Criticising the previous regime for severe neglect of the region, including failure to spend even Rs 2,000 crore on Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects, Naidu contrasted this with current efforts like Yogandhra and Amaravati Restart.
He urged NDA leaders to replicate this success with the Super GST Super Savings programme, part of GST 2.0 that could save each family Rs 15,000 annually, supported by month-long awareness campaign on next-gen reforms.
For seamless execution, Naidu called for coordination among grassroots leaders from all three coalition parties, ensuring no public inconvenience at the Kurnool GST event. The government has made all necessary arrangements, and he instructed MLAs to work unitedly to make the programmes hassle-free and triumphant.
This collective effort, he said, would position AP as a model State, leveraging Central support to foster industrial growth in Rayalaseema, promote commercial crops, enhance port and railway connectivity for wealth creation, and achieve the vision of a ‘Healthy, Wealthy, Happy AP’.