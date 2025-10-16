Curb spurious liquor menace: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that liquor bottles are scanned with Suraksha App designed by the Excise Department at retail outlets. He also suggested that consumers purchase liquor only after scanning the barcode on liquor bottles.

Holding a review meeting with the Excise Department officials at the RTGS Centre in the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu blamed the previous government for all the irregularities, and sale of spurious liquor, and asserted that the sales of spurious liquor should not be allowed at any cost now.

Taking exception to opposition leaders attributing the menace of spurious liquor to the NDA government, Naidu averred that those involved in the liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime were now politicising the issue.

Instructing the officials to book those selling liquor through belt shops under the PD Act, Naidu asserted that the government is ready to amend the Act in this regard if required. He made it clear that organisers of belt shops will not be spared irrespective of their political affiliations.