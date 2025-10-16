Furnish details of beach sand mining project: Andhra High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government and the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) to provide details regarding the allotment of the integrated beach sand mining project at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district and in Srikakulam to Alluvial Minerals. Later, the hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the allotment of beach sand mining project was deferred.

The PIL, filed by Ponnakanti Mallikharjuna Rao, claims that handing over planning, financing, construction, development, and operations of the project to a private company violates Central government guidelines. The petitioner also sought clarity on the revenue-sharing arrangement, noting that under the December 14, 2023 tender, the private company receives 92% of the mineral share while APMDC retains only 8%, potentially affecting the State revenue.

APMDC’s lawyer countered that the petitioner’s claim was inaccurate. He clarified that the private company only assists APMDC in project planning, and all mining operations remain under the State supervision. The court gave time to file a detailed counter by the respondents on the PIL.