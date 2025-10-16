Krishna river rises, 1,445 TMC water released

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the past decade, the Krishna River has created history with an unprecedented discharge of 1,445.93 TMC of surplus water from the Prakasam Barrage.

The gates of the barrage remained lifted for 88 continuous days, marking the longest spell and highest outflow witnessed in the recent 13 years, signifying an extraordinary period of abundant rainfall and strong river flow across the Krishna basin.

According to information, the barrage received a total inflow of 1,564.77 TMC so far in the current year (from June to date), the highest in 13 years.

These inflows were mainly drawn from upstream releases (1,311.96 TMC), supported by tributary contributions from Munneru, Wyra, and Kattaleru (122.91 TMC) and Pattiseema-Velagaleru (7.47 TMC).

Out of this total realised water, 1,445.93 TMC was released downstream into the Bay of Bengal, and 118.84 TMC was released to canals for agrarian activities and to meet drinking water needs.

This year, the Krishna Eastern Main Canal (KE) was opened on June 15, utilizing 74.57 TMC, while the Krishna Western Main Canal (KW), opened on July 2, utilised 43.73 TMC so far.