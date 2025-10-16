Mangalagiri achieving development at a rapid pace, says HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the goal of the Coalition government is to place Andhra Pradesh on top in all sectors, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that development works are being carried out in Mangalagiri on a war footing note as it being the entry point to capital city Amaravati.

He inaugurated Tata Hitachi Dealership Head Office and Machine care facility in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the Coalition government aims to make Andhra Pradesh No.1 in all sectors and Mangalagiri is the gateway to Amaravati and a key hub for social infrastructure and industrial growth.

“Development works here are being carried out on a war-footing. From roads to Amaravati projects, underground drainage, hospitals, crematoriums, and community buildings, Mangalagiri is at the forefront of progress,” he said.

He reflected on his electoral journey, noting that in 2019 he lost by 5,300 votes but remained committed to understanding and addressing the issues of Mangalagiri residents over five years.

In 2024, he won with a majority of 91,000 votes, reinforcing local trust in his leadership.

Minister Lokesh stressed the importance of creating employment opportunities through dealerships alongside attracting IT companies like Google.

“Dealerships generate jobs for thousands of youth. An ecosystem including excavators, service centres, and construction facilities is vital for development. Mangalagiri is ready for this,” he said, urging other industrialists to follow suit.

He reaffirmed the government’s goal to make Mangalagiri the No.1 developed constituency in the country, with upcoming projects like underground drainage works planned for the next month.

As part of the ceremony, Lokesh handed over excavator locks to multiple customers, celebrating the expansion of local industry and employment.