PM Modi to launch Rs 13,430 crore projects in Andhra

KURNOOL: The Rayalaseema region is all set for a transformative spectacle as Prime Minister Narendra Modi descends on Andhra Pradesh on October 16, blending sacred temple rituals, a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the launch of infrastructure projects worth Rs 13,430 crore. From Srisailam’s divine Jyotirlinga-Shakti Peeth to Kurnool’s mega public rally, the visit promises to ignite industrialization, renewable energy, connectivity, and job creation, propelling the region’s socio-economic ascent.

PM Modi’s journey kicks off with a special flight landing at Orvakal Airport around 10:20 AM. A helicopter transfer to Sundipenta Helipad, followed by a convoy, whisks him to Srisailam in Nandyal district. At 11:15 AM, he will conduct pooja and darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, an unparalleled sanctuary housing one of the 12 Jyotirlingas alongside a Shakti Peeth—one of 52—making it a singular spiritual gem in India.

By 12:15 PM, Modi will grace the inauguration of Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, commemorating Shivaji’s legendary 1677 pilgrimage to the shrine. Operated by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, the complex’s Dhyana Mandir features replicas of iconic forts—Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri—at its corners, with a central statue of the Maratha icon in a meditative pose, evoking his timeless spirit of courage and piety.