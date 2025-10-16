Rushikonda redevelopment sparks fresh controversy over environmental violations

VISAKHAPATNAM: The constructions on Rushikonda Hills have once again come under public scrutiny, with citizens, political leaders, and civil groups criticising the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority’s recent call for suggestions on utilising the redeveloped buildings and adjoining land.
The project, built with taxpayers’ money, has remained controversial over fund misuse and alleged environmental violations. The call for ideas, including a hospitality consultation for national and international operators, has triggered backlash from public who questioned the government’s intent and transparency.
The public notice, issued on October 11, invited suggestions for sustainable tourism-oriented use of the complex, while a separate Hospitality Consultation Notice scheduled a meeting in Vijayawada on October 17 to discuss potential utilisation with hospitality operators.
However, the move has drawn backlash, with many questioning how the same coalition government that previously opposed the construction using public tax during the YSRCP regime, is now opening it for private participation.
Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the Tourism Authority’s proposal violates environmental laws, and High Court directions.
Murthy Yadav, the petitioner of PIL No. 241/2021 pending before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said the court had directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to constitute an expert committee to inspect the Rushikonda site. “The committee conducted a site visit, and noted certain violations, and its report is still awaited. When the case is still pending in the High Court, issuing such notices amounts to contempt,” he said. He urged the authorities to stop further consultations until the court’s directions are fully implemented.
Murthy Yadav also raised concern about the proposed hospitality consultation for nine acres at Rushikonda foothills, where he claims six acres belong to the Tourism Department, and three to the Forest Department. He questioned the government’s move given its earlier opposition during the YSRCP regime.
Meanwhile, Jana Jagarana Samithi staged a protest in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Tallavalasa Durga Prasad, JJM’s north Andhra convener, alleged that the coalition government was mishandling public property built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, and suggested that the buildings be handed over to the Centre for use as official residences or developed as a Naval museum instead of being privatised.