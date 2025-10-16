Rushikonda redevelopment sparks fresh controversy over environmental violations

VISAKHAPATNAM: The constructions on Rushikonda Hills have once again come under public scrutiny, with citizens, political leaders, and civil groups criticising the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority’s recent call for suggestions on utilising the redeveloped buildings and adjoining land.

The project, built with taxpayers’ money, has remained controversial over fund misuse and alleged environmental violations. The call for ideas, including a hospitality consultation for national and international operators, has triggered backlash from public who questioned the government’s intent and transparency.

The public notice, issued on October 11, invited suggestions for sustainable tourism-oriented use of the complex, while a separate Hospitality Consultation Notice scheduled a meeting in Vijayawada on October 17 to discuss potential utilisation with hospitality operators.

However, the move has drawn backlash, with many questioning how the same coalition government that previously opposed the construction using public tax during the YSRCP regime, is now opening it for private participation.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the Tourism Authority’s proposal violates environmental laws, and High Court directions.