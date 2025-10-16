Temple for PM Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu to come up in Nandyal

KURNOOL: A unique temple is set to be constructed in Nandyal town in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The initiative, led by the Indian National Samatha Hizda’s Rights Ikya Porata Samithi, will feature silver and gold idols of both leaders along with an auditorium, photo gallery, and biography museum.

Addressing the media at the Samithi office in Nandyal town on Wednesday, the Samithi’s founder P Vijaya Kumar said the temple will be built on 40 cents of land with an estimated budget of Rs 7 crore. The project also includes a cultural complex, a skill development centre for transgenders, and a health and rehabilitation facility. He further said, “We are waiting for total clearance to start the temple construction. The state tourism officials have already inspected the site and given their approval for the temple project.”

The proposal has been registered with the Prime Minister’s Office under PMO numbers PMOPG/D/2024/058437 and approved by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Creativity, and Cultural Commission.