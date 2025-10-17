Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses TDP MLA’s plea over civic powers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by TDP Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy challenging a single judge’s order, upholding that the Municipal Commissioner does not have the authority to cancel resolutions passed by the Kadapa Municipal Corporation under former Mayor Suresh Babu.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao ruled that only the State government has the power to act on resolutions passed by a Municipal Corporation. The bench upheld the single judge’s earlier orders, which had suspended the Commissioner’s proceedings that annulled resolutions passed on June 20.

Earlier, Justice Harinath had held that the Commissioner acted beyond his powers and directed him to consider implementing the resolutions in the public interest.

MLA Madhavi Reddy, through her counsel Jawwaji Sharath Chandra, argued that as an ex-officio member, she was not given notice to attend the general body meeting, which led the Commissioner to cancel the resolutions and issue notices for another meeting.

Former Mayor Suresh Babu’s counsel, advocate V R Reddy Kowvuri, argued that the Commissioner had no such powers, a position already upheld by the single judge. The bench agreed, observing that the Commissioner was aware of his limited powers and required no further direction.

The court clarified that while the State government may act suo motu, the Commissioner cannot annul decisions of the Municipal Corporation. The appeal was dismissed.