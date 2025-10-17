Eco damage: Andhra Pradesh HC directs realty firm to respond

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday directed Avyan Realtors to respond to a recommendation for recovering Rs 17.46 crore as environmental compensation, following the firm’s submission that it had deposited the unauthorised structure demolition costs with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Avyan Realtors informed the High Court that it had deposited Rs 48.21 lakh with the GVMC Commissioner, covering the expenses for demolishing a compound wall constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms near Bhimunipatnam Beach. With the demolition funds now deposited, the High Court bench instructed the GVMC to proceed with razing the remaining undemolished portions of the illegal structure.

Additionally, the court mandated Avyan Realtors to address the findings of a committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which assessed ecological damage from the beachside constructions, and recommended Rs 17.46 crore in compensation. The next hearing was adjourned to November.

The case arose from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, seeking intervention against CRZ violations at Bhimunipatnam Beach. Earlier, the bench had directed the GVMC to demolish the unauthorised structures and recover costs from Avyan Realtors.