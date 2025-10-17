Farmers extend cooperation for Amaravati's growth

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable display of cooperation and commitment to the development of Amaravati, farmers from Undavalli and Penumaka villages have voluntarily contributed a total of 40.25 acres of land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) to facilitate ongoing infrastructure works in the Capital Region.

During earlier discussions held by the APCRDA Commissioner with the Amaravati farmers, a mutual agreement was reached on the spot for 9.3 agreement on Thursday, reflecting the strong willingness of the farmers to support the State’s development vision.

At Undavalli E3 road along the Seed Access Road, 22 farmers voluntarily contributed 14 acres of land under LPS. Similarly, at Penumaka, 14 farmers contributed 28.25 acres for the development of road networks and related infrastructure projects under LPS.

These voluntary land contributions will significantly accelerate key infrastructure works such as the Seed Access Road, Kondaveeti Vagu flood management works, and other crucial road connectivity improvements across the Amaravati Capital Region. Commissioner K Kannababu appreciated the farmers for their trust, cooperation, and continued support in realising the vision of Amaravati as a world-class People’s Capital. He emphasised that their contribution stands as a symbol of collective responsibility and partnership in the region’s growth.

Additional Commissioner Bhargava Teja also extended his gratitude to the farmers of Undavalli and Penumaka for their goodwill and proactive role in enabling faster implementation of Amaravati’s infrastructure projects.

The APCRDA expressed its heartfelt thanks to the farmers and reaffirmed its commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant capital city for the people of AP.