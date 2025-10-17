Google’s project a big gain for AP: PM Modi

KURNOOL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh for securing Google’s massive investment to build India’s first Artificial Intelligence Hub, which will transform Visakhapatnam into a global centre for AI and connectivity.

Addressing a huge ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ rally in Kurnool on Thursday, Modi disclosed details from his recent discussion with the Google CEO, emphasising the project’s unprecedented scale. “Just two days ago, Google announced a major investment in Andhra Pradesh. Google is going to build India’s first AI hub right here in Andhra Pradesh.

Yesterday, when I talked to the Google CEO, he told me that they have investments in many countries around the world outside the US. But now they are going to make the largest investment in Andhra Pradesh.”

Modi detailed the hub’s comprehensive infrastructure, including powerful AI systems, vast data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, an expanded fiber-optic network, and a new International Subsea Gateway, comprising multiple international subsea cables landing on India’s eastern coast at Visakhapatnam.

“This project will establish Visakhapatnam as a major hub for AI and global connectivity, serving not just India but the entire world,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister highly commended Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership in attracting such a transformative project. He said it shows the world the speed and scope of India and AP.