GST reforms yield Rs 300 crore benefits for NTR District

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said the newly introduced GST 2.0 reforms will play a key role in achieving Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the Super GST–Super Savings awareness rally organised by the Transport Department in association with the Krishna District Lorry Owners Association, the Collector said 99% of goods and services in the country now fall under tax-free, simplifying the system and benefiting the public.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, Joint GST Commissioner S Prashanth Kumar, and Joint Transport Commissioner A Mohan, on Thursday flagged off a rally of small transport vehicles, including autos and goods carriers.

He said the reforms will give a fresh boost to the transport and hospitality sectors, noting that GST on passenger and goods transport vehicles has been reduced from 28% to 18%.

The new structure, he added, would result in annual savings of Rs 8,000 crore for people in Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 300 crore for residents of NTR District.

On average, each household could save between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 per month, strengthening both the circular economy and family-level financial empowerment, the Collector explained. He further said large-scale awareness programmes are being conducted across the State to educate the public on the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms.