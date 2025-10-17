MSME Minister urges Fuchs Design AG to explore AP’s investment potential

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his visit to Switzerland and Germany on Thursday, Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas met several industrialists.

During the meeting with Oliver Fuchs, who is leading Fuchs Design AG in Switzerland, the MSME Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh offers a strong ecosystem for textile and apparel manufacturing, with abundant skilled manpower, dedicated textile clusters, and plug-and-play infrastructure for industries.

The MSME Minister invited Fuchs to explore Andhra Pradesh as a potential manufacturing base, assuring full government support in identifying suitable textile clusters and facilitating necessary linkages.

Fuchs Design AG, a Swiss-based textile design and manufacturing company, is specialised in custom apparel, textile design, and high-quality garment production.

Fuchs explained that his company’s manufacturing base is predominantly in China, but he is actively looking to diversify production operations to new countries.

Srinivas later met with Philipp Assmus, CEO & Founder of FyrstGen, and suggested that FyrstGen could partner with Indian research and academic institutions, particularly CSIR, which has a large number of unused patents and IPs that have not yet been monetised or commercialised.

He proposed that FyrstGen could play a key role in monetising and operationalising India’s dormant IP portfolio, turning research outcomes into viable business enterprises. Srinivas also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s 175 MSME Parks as potential incubation zones for IP-based enterprises.