NDA win in Bihar polls certain: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence in the NDA’s win in the Bihar Assembly elections and PM Modi’s victory march will continue.

“We all pray to Lord Srisailam Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy to give immense strength to Modi to continue to serve the nation, and take us towards Viksit Bharat. We are very confident that in Bihar, the NDA will secure a big victory and Modi’s victory march will continue.”

Later, taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded CM Chandrababu Naidu for a Hindi speech predicting an NDA victory in Bihar’s 2025 Assembly elections.

“By speaking in such good Hindi about the NDA’s prospects in Bihar, Chandrababu Naidu Garu has not only won the hearts of several NDA Karyakartas across Bihar but also shown a deep commitment to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’