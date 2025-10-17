President Murmu invited to Sri Sathya Sai centenary celebrations

ANANTAPUR : As part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam, along with Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), met President Droupadi Murmu and extended a formal invitation to her to participate in the forthcoming birthday celebrations.

The President accepted the invitation and expressed her joy that the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan are being organised on such a grand scale. She praised the noble ideals of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and appreciated the selfless service activities inspired by His teachings.

The President commended the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its remarkable humanitarian initiatives, particularly highlighting the free, state-of-the-art healthcare, educare & sociocare provided by the Sri Sathya Sai institutes.

She also lauded the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India, for their service to humanity across the nation. She fondly recalled that a large number of followers of Sri Sathya Sai Baba hail from Odisha and are actively engaged in various service initiatives under the banner of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Odisha.