Two more arrested in spurious liquor case in AP; Excise dept urges ACB court for custody of four

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational spurious liquor case, Excise department officials arrested two persons in connection with the case and produced them before the court on Thursday.

According to the officials, the two arrested persons were identified as Thaluru Ramesh (A15) and Allabakshu (A16). With the latest arrests, the number rose to 10 including prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao and his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao.

On the other hand, Excise deparment officials filed a prisoner in transit warrant with the Anti-Corruption Bureau court seeking the custody of Kattaraju, Syed Haji, Antha Das and Mithun Das.

The four accused were arrested in Mulakalacheruvu last week during the raid carried out by the officials.

While hearing the petition, the ACB Court instructed the officials concerned to present all the accused on October 22.