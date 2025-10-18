APCRDA launches 26-day women’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) launched a 26-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on Friday in Yarrabalem village to promote women’s empowerment and self-employment in Amaravati.

The initiative is organised in collaboration with the Guide Foundation for Development (GFFD), Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, and Accenture.

The programme aims to equip women and unemployed youth in the Amaravati capital region with technical and practical skills to start and sustain small-scale businesses, focusing on emerging opportunities in food and allied sectors amid the city’s rapid development.

Training is being conducted in Mandam, Anantavaram of Thullur Mandal, Undavalli of Tadepalli Mandal, and Yarrabalem of Mangalagiri. Sessions have already started in Anantavaram, Undavalli, and Yarrabalem villages.

Each batch undergoes 26 days of hands-on training covering the preparation of biscuits, snacks, traditional sweets, tiffin items, and millet-based nutritional products. Participants will receive certificates upon completion.

Women aged 18 to 50 are eligible to join the programme. Speaking at the inaugural event, GFFD Executive Director Muralikrishna MKS, EDII Project Officer Edmund Bhupathi, GFFD Project Director Dr Madhavilatha, Project Manager Rubinder Kaur, Master Trainer Surendra Kumar, and CRDA Livelihood Specialist SV Narasimham said the initiative would help women achieve economic independence and contribute to local development.

For more details contact SV Narasimham at 9550311637 or Rubinder Kaur at 9618374402.