Rajamahendravaram bags national fourth rank in water conservation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has once again earned national recognition, securing fourth place in the country for its water conservation initiatives.

According to the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 1.0 rankings for 2024-25, announced by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Rajamahendravaram was honoured for its effective implementation of water conservation measures.

RMC Commissioner Rahul Meena said the achievement reflected the city’s sustained focus on improving groundwater levels, promoting efficient rainwater use, and encouraging public participation in conservation efforts. The award will be presented on November 18, along with a cash prize of Rs 2 crore.

A total of 13,298 water conservationists from Delhi visited various sites in Rajamahendravaram, including the Water Treatment Plant, Sewage Treatment Plant, Kambala Cheruvu (lake), and soak pits in government offices and ward secretariats.

The team evaluated several parameters, such as rainwater harvesting, water management, and environmental restoration, before submitting a favourable report to the Centre.