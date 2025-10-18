Rear Admiral Ananda heads Eastern Fleet of Indian Navy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, YSM, took over command of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy from Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, VSM, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

A specialist in Navigation and Direction, Rear Admiral Ananda was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1993. He is an alumnus of the Naval Academy, Goa, the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and the National Defence College (NDC), Thailand. Rear Admiral Ananda brings extensive operational experience, having commanded the Landing Ship INS Ghorpad and the frontline frigate INS Satpura. He has also held important staff positions at Naval Headquarters, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans) and Commodore (Naval Operations).

He was awarded the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) in recognition of his service and his role in the successful conduct of Operation Rahat in Yemen.