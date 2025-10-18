Reforms key to economic growth: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised that reforms are the key to transform the future, and one must adapt to changes in line with evolving times.

During a meeting at the State Secretariat on Friday, he felicitated winners of competitions held as part of the Super GST - Super Savings awareness campaign on GST reforms.

Seventeen students from the erstwhile 13 undivided districts emerged victorious in competitions such as essay writing, painting, and elocution. Naidu presented certificates to the young achievers, and spent time interacting with them, enquiring about their grasp of the GST reforms.

The students highlighted how GST has brought many essential goods under zero or 5% tax slabs. Drawing an analogy to planting a tree, the Chief Minister remarked, “Just as a sapling takes time to bear fruit, these reforms will yield long-term benefits for the public.”

He lauded the participants for engaging deeply with GST’s implications, and excelling in the competitions. Senior officials from the Education Department were present.