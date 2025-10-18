Simhachalam temple roof revived ahead of time

VISAKHAPATNAM: The roof restoration works at Simhachalam Temple, carried out using ancient scientific methods, have been completed ahead of the scheduled nine-month deadline. The project, costing around `5 crore, was undertaken by the Lord Venkateswara Charitable and Religious Trust based in Pune.

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the temple on Friday to inspect the completed works. Addressing the media after offering prayers, he noted that the traditional restoration method would ensure that the temple roof remains free from leakage issues for the next 200 years. He appreciated the trust for completing the project ahead of time and for its commitment to preserving the temple’s heritage.

Explaining the process, Ganta said that a mixture of natural material including karakkaya (myrobalan), lime, jaggery, lady’s finger extract, and gum was applied to the roof as part of a traditional and eco-friendly technique. Similar restoration efforts, he added, have already been successfully implemented at other ancient temples such as Srisailam and Srikalahasti.