Striking PHC doctors urged to resume duties in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Saurabh Gaur has urged Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors to resume duties immediately, emphasising that uninterrupted public health services are a top government priority.

In a meeting with Andhra Pradesh PHC Doctors Association leaders on Friday, Gaur assured that the government is ready to issue a Government Order allotting 20% of PG Medical In-Service quota seats across all courses this year. Discussions focused on tribal allowances, notional increments, and other benefits.

Gaur said a policy decision on the in-service quota for future years would be taken by November, with doctors’ representatives involved.