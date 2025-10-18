Subsidised groundnut seed for farmers in Rabi: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to support groundnut farmers across the State, the government has taken measures to provide subsidised seeds for the upcoming Rabi season, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said.

Addressing concerns of cultivators on Thursday, he issued a statement emphasising the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare, even as the State grapples with fiscal difficulties.

“We stand firmly by groundnut farmers. There is no need for them to worry,” Atchannaidu assured, highlighting that farmer prosperity remains the government’s top priority.

Officials have been instructed to facilitate subsidised seed distribution statewide, aiming to bolster agricultural production, and strengthen the rural economy.

Atchannaidu highlighted that every effort is being made to identify and meet individual farmer demands, with special directives from the Chief Minister to integrate innovative ideas and technology. This includes initiatives to make farming more profitable, and increase incomes through supportive programmes, the Agriculture Minister added.