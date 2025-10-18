Two-member panel inspects firecracker blast site in Ambedkar Konaseema district, collects details

AMALAPURAM: A two-member committee on Friday inspected the site of a firecracker explosion in Savaram village of Rayavaram mandal in Ambedkar Konaseema district, which killed 10 people, including six who were burnt alive, on October 8.

The State government constituted the panel, comprising N Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration, and EAGLE IG RK Ravi Krishna. The team visited Ganapathi Grand Fireworks in Savaram village and also inspected nearby Sri Bhavani Grand Fireworks.

The officials spoke to survivors, including Kanchipatti Haima of Rayavaram village and Reddy Vijayalakshmi of Ramachandrapuram, to collect details of the incident.

Suresh Kumar said the committee reviewed preliminary investigation reports conducted immediately after the accident. Local authorities confirmed that a joint inspection had verified compliance with safety standards and that licences and a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) had been issued in September.

However, the panel noted concerns about whether all safety regulations were fully followed during the manufacturing process.

He added that the forensic report on the explosion is still awaited.