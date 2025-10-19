Andhra BJP chief condemns caste bias, stigma against barbers

TIRUPATI: BJP State presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday made strong statements in Tirupati on religion, social equality and the party’s political agenda.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav said it was wrong to brand the BJP as representing a single religion.

Addressing the gathering at Dhanvantari Jayanti celebrations in Tirupati, he said the party believes in equal respect for all faiths and added that “sanatana dharma” and welfare for all communities form the core of the BJP’s philosophy.

Madhav said the party would conduct yajnas (religious welfare rituals) across the country for the well-being of all sections of society.

Condemning caste-based prejudice, Madhav criticised the social stigma against barbers (kshurakulu), saying such narrow views demean entire communities. He said the BJP aims to restore the dignity and recognition of the barber community and to affirm that it is neither weak nor inferior.

He announced a statewide programme titled “Sanjeevini Swaram” under the BJP banner to mark Dhanvantari Jayanti.

The initiative will link traditional knowledge—such as nadaswaram music and Dhanvantari Ayurveda—to the cultural identity and livelihoods of barber communities. Madhav reiterated the party’s commitment to improving the social standing and honour of marginalised communities.

Telangana BJP president A Ramachandra Rao said the BJP fully supports the bandh protesting the proposed 42 per cent BC reservation and demanded that the Congress implement the quota it had promised.