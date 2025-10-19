Andhra MSME Minister winds up German tour, woos investors to forge tie-ups

VIJAYAWADA: On the final day of his official visit to Germany on Saturday, Minister for MSME, SERP & NRI Relations Kondapalli Srinivas held a series of high-profile meetings in Frankfurt to strengthen industrial collaboration, attract investments, and promote Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for technology-driven manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

He met the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Frankfurt, where the Minister met the Director and senior representatives of the Chamber.

During the interaction, the Minister made a detailed presentation on the industrial ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh, outlining the State’s proactive policies, robust infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment. Impressed by the State’s approach, the Chamber expressed keen interest in forging long-term partnerships.

The MSME Minister invited the Chamber to establish an Andhra Pradesh Chapter of Chamber ofcommerce, Germany, in Vijayawada to facilitate business collaborations and joint ventures between German and Andhra-based entrepreneurs.

The MSME Minister later met with senior representatives of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to discuss the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, Deep Tech, and Sustainable Industrialization.

The proposed Centre aims to promote advanced manufacturing practices and support MSMEs in adopting cutting-edge technologies.

Later in the day, the Minister interacted with a group of 30 CEOs at Accenture’s campus in Frankfurt.