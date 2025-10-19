DCIL launches biggest ever dredger

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), the country’s premier dredging company operating under a consortium of four major ports including Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (Nhava Sheva) has launched its latest vessel, Dredge Godavari, at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The launch ceremony was inaugurated by Dr M Angamuthu, Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and DCI, at Cochin Shipyard on Saturday. The vessel marks a significant milestone as the first-ever 12,000 m³ Beagle Series dredger constructed anywhere in the world, establishing a new benchmark for the global dredging industry.

Designed with advanced technology and modern engineering features, Dredge Godavari represents the next generation of dredgers, offering enhanced efficiency, precision, and environmental sustainability.

The vessel was constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited in collaboration with international design and technology partners and is equipped with advanced automation systems, efficient dredging mechanisms, and upgraded safety and environmental systems.