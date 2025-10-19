DCIL launches biggest ever dredger

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), the country’s premier dredging company operating under a consortium of four major ports including Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (Nhava Sheva) has launched its latest vessel, Dredge Godavari, at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).
The launch ceremony was inaugurated by Dr M Angamuthu, Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and DCI, at Cochin Shipyard on Saturday. The vessel marks a significant milestone as the first-ever 12,000 m³ Beagle Series dredger constructed anywhere in the world, establishing a new benchmark for the global dredging industry.
Designed with advanced technology and modern engineering features, Dredge Godavari represents the next generation of dredgers, offering enhanced efficiency, precision, and environmental sustainability.
The vessel was constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited in collaboration with international design and technology partners and is equipped with advanced automation systems, efficient dredging mechanisms, and upgraded safety and environmental systems.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, Chairman of DCIL, said that the launch of Dredge Godavari was a proud achievement for India’s maritime sector. He said the milestone reflects DCIL’s commitment to advancing indigenous dredging capabilities, fostering innovation, and supporting India’s emergence as a global maritime hub.
Currently, DCIL undertakes nearly 60 million cubic meters of dredging work annually out of an estimated total of 120 million cubic meters in the country. With the induction of Dredge Godavari, DCIL’s capacity will increase to 80 million cubic metres, further strengthening its operational capabilities. The addition of the new dredger aligns with DCIL’s mission to enhance the nation’s dredging capacity, support port-led development, and promote sustainable maritime growth in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) provides dredging and allied services to major and minor ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organisations. Operating under the consortium of the four major ports, DCIL plays a vital role in maintaining navigable waterways and contributing to India’s blue economy.
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is one of India’s leading shipbuilding and repair facilities. It has delivered several technologically advanced vessels, furthering the country’s shipbuilding capabilities and maritime expertise.