How Andhra's personalised EdTech ensured two extra years of learning in just 17 months

Picture this: In a typical Grade 7 Indian classroom, while one student struggles with basic division, another might be practising fractions easily. The teacher, facing 40 such students, must choose between teaching to the lowest level and holding back the advanced learners, or push ahead and leave struggling students further behind. It’s an impossible choice that plays out in thousands of classrooms every day which has resulted in poor learning outcomes.

According to PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, while Grade 3 students scored 64% in language and 60% in mathematics, these score decrease as we move up the grades with Grade 6 students scoring 57% and 46% and Grade 9 students scoring 54% and 37% in language and mathematics respectively.

This is a stark reminder that while children are moving up in school, their learning is not keeping pace. Moreover, ASER 2024 highlighted that in more than two-thirds of government primary schools, a single classroom can have students span multiple grade-level competencies.

These gaps further widen as students progress, and a “teach-to-grade-level only” approach leaves many behind.

The situation was no different in Andhra Pradesh. The state’s education system long grappled with ‘one-size-fits-all’ instruction. However, it aimed to solve this problem by embedding Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) into government schools, and the results are nothing short of revolutionary.