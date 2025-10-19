YSRCP running false propaganda on government’s liquor policy, alleges Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy strongly criticised the YSRCP for spreading false propaganda and creating panic among the public.
At a press conference held in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Minister said that the coalition government is ensuring the availability of national brands of liquor, while the previous government sold unnamed and illicit liquor that endangered public life.
He said that even after losing the elections, YSRCP leaders were shamelessly spreading lies. “We have conducted checks on over 1.7 lakh people, and not a single case was found to be affected by spurious liquor. To ensure transparency and safety, we have introduced the AP Excise Suraksha App, QR Code, and Hologram systems. Anyone can scan the QR code on a liquor bottle to verify its manufacturing details,” he said.
Liquor sales are now made entirely through digital payments, ensuring transparency. “We have also tightened border controls to prevent the illegal inflow of liquor,” he remarked.
He further said that the present government provides only top national brands, while the previous regime sold low-quality, unknown brands that posed a threat to public health.
“To make the liquor policy more transparent, a sub-committee of ministers has been formed. Based on public consultations, a new and improved policy will be implemented,” he added.
The Minister said the State government would crush the menace of spurious liquor with an iron hand. He added that the entire country is appreciating Andhra Pradesh’s progress and the unprecedented flow of investments within just one year.
Parthasarathy noted that several globally reputed companies are setting up units in the State, which is a matter of pride. He said that during the last five years, the YSRCP government did nothing for the people but is now trying to gain political mileage by scaring them.
Condemning the YSRCP for attempting to intimidate officials, Parthasarathy said the government would stand firmly behind all officers and urged them to perform their duties boldly.
He noted that liquor shops have been allotted through a tender system and that a ministerial subcommittee has been formed to review liquor policy implementation. “We will consult public and bring a people-friendly policy,” he added.