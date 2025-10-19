YSRCP running false propaganda on government’s liquor policy, alleges Kolusu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy strongly criticised the YSRCP for spreading false propaganda and creating panic among the public.

At a press conference held in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Minister said that the coalition government is ensuring the availability of national brands of liquor, while the previous government sold unnamed and illicit liquor that endangered public life.

He said that even after losing the elections, YSRCP leaders were shamelessly spreading lies. “We have conducted checks on over 1.7 lakh people, and not a single case was found to be affected by spurious liquor. To ensure transparency and safety, we have introduced the AP Excise Suraksha App, QR Code, and Hologram systems. Anyone can scan the QR code on a liquor bottle to verify its manufacturing details,” he said.

Liquor sales are now made entirely through digital payments, ensuring transparency. “We have also tightened border controls to prevent the illegal inflow of liquor,” he remarked.

He further said that the present government provides only top national brands, while the previous regime sold low-quality, unknown brands that posed a threat to public health.

“To make the liquor policy more transparent, a sub-committee of ministers has been formed. Based on public consultations, a new and improved policy will be implemented,” he added.