APCZMA returns Beach deck plan for revision

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) has returned the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (VMRDA) proposal for the construction of a beach deck near VMRDA Park, stating that the proposed activity is not permissible under the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011. As per CRZ norms, the region is in No Development Zone.

According to project details available on the VMRDA website, the project, estimated at `7.80 crore, was planned as the “Alluri Sitarama Raju Centenary Memorial Monument Beach Deck” near the southwest corner of VMRDA Park in Visakhapatnam.

Designed by the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML), the proposed structure includes a 230-metre-long deck, of which 115 metres would be onshore and the remaining 115 metres extending into the sea.

The two-storey structure was planned with an RCC and structural glass walkway curving from the beach into the sea, along with facilities such as food stalls, a dining plaza, and landscaped parking. The work was entrusted to M/s Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd., pending CRZ clearance.

According to sources, APCZMA returned the proposal to the proponent after noting that the construction of such a structure was not a permissible activity within the notified CRZ area. The authority has asked for a modification of the project and public consultation before it can be reconsidered.