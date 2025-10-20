APSRTC launches Sunday tourist bus services from Ongole to Pakala Beach

ONGOLE: Special tourist bus services to the scenic Pakala Beach were inaugurated on Sunday by Ongole Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr K Venkateswara Rao and Ongole RTC Depot Manager Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao at the RTC complex.

Speaking at the event, Dr Venkateswara Rao said that in today’s stressful lifestyle, people seek natural retreats for peace of mind.

He described Pakala Beach as a serene and refreshing destination, now made more accessible through these dedicated services.

He expressed hope that the beach would soon become a popular tourist spot.

The APSRTC Prakasam region will operate hourly bus services to Pakala Beach every Sunday from Ongole, Podili and Kanigiri (via Kandukur), running from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

District Public Transport Officer G Satyanarayana said the initiative aims to support tourism and accommodate the expected pilgrim rush during the upcoming Karthika month.

In addition to Ongole services, two buses each from Podili and Kanigiri will run on Sundays. For group visits during Karthika Vana Bhojanam events, special rental packages will be available.

Depot Manager Srinivasa Rao urged tourists to take advantage of the facility and enjoy the beach’s natural beauty.