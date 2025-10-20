Firecracker prices skyrocket across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VIZIANAGARAM/TIRUPATI: : On the eve of Diwali, the cost of firecrackers has surged across Andhra Pradesh, with prices rising by 10-150 percent on different items, at different locations, compared to last year, impacting celebrations across the state.

The steep hike, coupled with safety violations and environmental concerns, has cast a shadow over the festival of lights, even as the festive spirit remains strong.

In Vijayawada, firecracker prices have increased by nearly 20 percent, affecting popular items like sparklers, flower pots, rockets, ground spinners, fountains, and atom bombs.

R Ravi from Kankipadu, who shopped at Jagadeesh Fire Crackers near the highway, spent `7,000 this year, compared to a lower budget in previous years. “Every item is above `200, which is unbearable,” he said.

Similarly, S. Meenakshi at Vajra Grounds reported spending over `10,000, noting that sparklers, once `100 for 10 boxes, now cost `250 per box. Traders like Y Murali Krishna of Gowri Crackers in Machilipatnam attributed the hike to stricter safety regulations, higher license fees, and increased transport and insurance costs.

Despite heavy rains disrupting sales in Krishna and NTR districts, around 300 stalls—137 in NTR district alone—have been set up, with sales expected to peak on Diwali day.

In Vizianagaram, the situation is more alarming, with traders at KL Puram, one of the State’s largest wholesale firecracker markets, allegedly forming a syndicate to inflate prices by 100-150 percent.