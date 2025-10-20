Firecracker prices skyrocket across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VIZIANAGARAM/TIRUPATI: : On the eve of Diwali, the cost of firecrackers has surged across Andhra Pradesh, with prices rising by 10-150 percent on different items, at different locations, compared to last year, impacting celebrations across the state.
The steep hike, coupled with safety violations and environmental concerns, has cast a shadow over the festival of lights, even as the festive spirit remains strong.
In Vijayawada, firecracker prices have increased by nearly 20 percent, affecting popular items like sparklers, flower pots, rockets, ground spinners, fountains, and atom bombs.
R Ravi from Kankipadu, who shopped at Jagadeesh Fire Crackers near the highway, spent `7,000 this year, compared to a lower budget in previous years. “Every item is above `200, which is unbearable,” he said.
Similarly, S. Meenakshi at Vajra Grounds reported spending over `10,000, noting that sparklers, once `100 for 10 boxes, now cost `250 per box. Traders like Y Murali Krishna of Gowri Crackers in Machilipatnam attributed the hike to stricter safety regulations, higher license fees, and increased transport and insurance costs.
Despite heavy rains disrupting sales in Krishna and NTR districts, around 300 stalls—137 in NTR district alone—have been set up, with sales expected to peak on Diwali day.
In Vizianagaram, the situation is more alarming, with traders at KL Puram, one of the State’s largest wholesale firecracker markets, allegedly forming a syndicate to inflate prices by 100-150 percent.
Consumers like Balaji from Visakhapatnam reported that traders offer 20-30percent discounts after hiking prices, accepting only cash or personal UPI payments to evade taxes. “They don’t provide proper bills, exploiting customers,” Balaji told TNIE.
More concerning is the illegal transport of firecrackers, as evidenced by a tragic explosion at the Parvathipuram RTC complex on Sunday. A parcel, falsely labelled as “fancy goods” and sent from Vizianagaram, detonated during unloading, critically injuring four people -- bus driver Telli Ravi, porter Reddy Ramesh, rickshaw driver Bonu Sundarrao, and Kintala Ramesh.
In Tirupati, firecracker prices have risen by 10-15 percent due to higher transport costs, raw material shortages, and increased GST rates.
Wholesale packs at outlets on Renigunta Road and RC Puram Road range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Some residents are crossing into Tamil Nadu for cheaper options.Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar urged citizens to celebrate a “Green Diwali” using eco-friendly crackers developed by CSIR-NEERI, which reduce emissions by up to 50 percent.
The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) echoed this call, emphasising the health risks of air and noise pollution post-Diwali.
The district administration has set up safe vending zones at Nehru Municipal High School Grounds and near Rythu Bazaar, with fire and police officials ensuring safety measures like fire extinguishers and sandbags are in place.
Trader T Kanna from Chittoor noted that new regulations and labor costs have driven prices up, despite recent GST cuts on some goods.
Despite rising costs and safety concerns, the Diwali spirit remains vibrant. Markets in Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, and Tirupati are bustling, with homes adorned with diyas and electric lights.