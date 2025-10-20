Four injured in blast at RTC complex, Andhra

PARVATHIPURAM: Four people were critically injured in an explosion at the RTC parcel office in Parvathipuram RTC complex on Sunday.

A parcel carton box booked as “fancy goods” from Vizianagaram to Parvathipuram, suddenly exploded while RTC porter Reddy Ramesh was unloading it. The injured were identified as RTC bus driver Telli Ravi, porter Ramesh, rickshaw driver Bonu Sundar Rao, and Kintala Ramesh, who was at the parcel counter to collect a package.

The blast caused widespread panic, prompting passengers and staff to leave the complex at once. Locals promptly shifted the four injured to the district hospital.

Provide best medical help to injured: Min

Three of the critically injured were later moved to Tirumala Medicover Hospital in Vizianagaram, and King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. Superintendent of Police SV Madhava Reddy visited the blast site. A case has been registered.

“Transporting firecrackers via RTC parcel service is a serious violation of norms. We will take stern action against the consignor after identifying him,” the SP said.

District Incharge Minister K Atchannaidu directed the District Collector and the SP, to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.