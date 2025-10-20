Leopard sightings spark fear in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Villagers in Narayapalle of Hanumantapur panchayat, along with nearby areas in Hanumanthuni Padu (HM Padu) mandal of Prakasam district, are living in fear following recent leopard sightings.

The concern intensified after a buffalo was found dead in crop fields near Veligonda. Locals suspect the animal was killed by a leopard, which they say has been roaming the area for several days.

According to residents, Battula Bala Guravaiah, a farmer from Narayapalle, had sent his cattle to graze three days ago.

While most returned safely, one buffalo went missing. On Saturday, Guravaiah discovered the carcass in a nearby field.

“For the past few days, villagers have spotted a leopard in our fields, and we believe it may have attacked the buffalo and have informed forest officials. We’re requesting immediate action to protect our cattle and sheep from wild animals,” said Madhu Reddy, village head of Narayapalle.

Forest authorities have been alerted, and villagers are hoping for swift measures to prevent further incidents.