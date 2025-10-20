Measures taken to ensure fire safety in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Fire Department has intensified its safety protocols to ensure a secure and incident-free celebration across the city.

On Sunday, fire officials conducted surprise inspections at temporary firecracker stalls and storage sites, checking for compliance with safety regulations.

Special arrangements have been made at designated firecracker markets, with 350 fire extinguisher units deployed across 462 licensed sale points statewide to enable emergency response.

During the inspections, officers stressed the importance of maintaining safe distances between stalls, using proper electrical wiring, and ensuring the presence of fire extinguishers and sand buckets. Vendors were instructed to prevent overcrowding and avoid unauthorised electrical connections or open flames near firework stockpiles.

The department has also issued public advisories urging residents to buy fireworks only from authorised vendors, keep water or sand nearby while lighting crackers.

“Our goal is to make this Diwali joyous and safe for everyone, We appeal to the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with fire safety personnel.” Said Fire Department Director General Venkata Ramana.

To further bolster preparedness, control rooms have been established in all districts to monitor festive activities around the clock and ensure rapid response to any emergencies.