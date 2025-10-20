Non-agricultural lands exempted from e-Panta in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Central government has granted flexibility in the ongoing Digital Crop Survey, exempting fallow lands, aqua farming areas, and non-agricultural lands like canals, roads, and buildings from the mandatory e-Panta registration for the Kharif-2025 season, announced Dr Manazir Jilaani Samoon, IAS, Director of Agriculture.

Dr Samoon revealed that the state has registered 1.59 crore out of 2.92 crore land parcels, achieving 55% of the target since the e-Panta app’s launch on July 15.

The remaining 1.33 crore parcels largely comprise non-cultivable or inaccessible lands, with only a small portion under active cultivation.

Following a review meeting on October 16 with Rajeev Chawla, IAS, Agristack Chief Officer, the Central Government approved Andhra Pradesh’s request to exclude non-surveyable lands.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed a new module to facilitate this, which has been distributed to all Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs). Dr Samoon directed RSK staff to identify and record exempted parcels with valid reasons within two days.

The deadline for completing e-Panta registration remains October 30.

Prakasam district leads with 71% completion, followed by Kakinada (68%) and Anantapur (67%), while Visakhapatnam (33%), ASR District (38%), and Anakapalli (39%) lag behind.

Dr Samoon urged District Agriculture Officers to ensure that field staff and RSKs adhere to the revised guidelines and meet the deadline.