Rallapadu murder sparks political storm in Andhra

NELLORE: The murder in Rallapadu village of Gudluru mandal, Nellore district, has ignited a major political uproar across the State. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reacting strongly, has ordered a comprehensive investigation.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, Home Minister Anitha and Municipal Administration Minister Dr P Narayana visited Rallapadu village on Sunday.

They met the family of the deceased, Tirumalashetty Lakshmi Naidu, assuring full government support, and interacted with local residents to gather details. A report is expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister soon.

During their visit, the ministers vowed strict action against the accused and guaranteed complete justice for the victim’s family. Police have deployed heavy security in and around the village to maintain law and order.

According to police, on October 2, accused Kakarla Harischandra Prasad (27) and his father Madhava Rao (47) rammed their vehicle into a motorcycle carrying Lakshmi Naidu (25) and two others near Rallapadu. Lakshmi Naidu was killed on the spot, while her companions were injured. The incident occurred while the victims—Pavan, Lakshmi Naidu, and Tirumalasetti Bhargav Naidu (24)—were traveling from Darakanipadu to Kandukur..

Investigations revealed that Harischandra Prasad had borrowed `2.3 lakh from the deceased. Though most of it was repaid through a tractor-truck, `50,000 remained unpaid. A recent demand for repayment led to an altercation at the accused’s Kandukur residence, after which Harischandra Prasad allegedly plotted revenge.

Both accused were arrested soon after and remanded to judicial custody on October 2, 2025.

SP Ajita Vejendla stated the murder stemmed from a financial dispute over the ` 2.3 lakh loan. She said the case is being handled transparently.