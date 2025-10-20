Rs 126-crore water project for Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a `126 crore water supply project aimed at enhancing irrigation and drinking water access for Tirupati and Tirumala.

A Government Order (GO) issued on Friday approving the works, which will source water from the Handri-Neeva Branch Canal via lift and gravity pipelines.

The system will channel water through a series of tanks - Moolapalli, Kondreddi Kandriga, Kanithimadugu, and Nagapatla - before reaching the Kalyani Dam, the primary reservoir serving Tirupati. The pipeline route will pass through Naravari Palli.

Officials said the project will ensure water availability for approximately 120 days each year, stabilising irrigation across 1,154 acres and providing a dependable drinking water supply to the temple town and surrounding areas.

Initiated under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the project fulfils a key electoral promise. Authorities noted that the infrastructure will significantly mitigate seasonal water shortages and enhance water security for both agricultural and urban needs in the region.

The pipeline will carry 0.440 TMC (432.32 Mcft) of water from the Handri-Neeva Branch Canal to five major tanks and the Kalyani Dam in Chandragiri mandal.

