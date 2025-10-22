CM Naidu: SHG women will be turned into industrialists

Drawing parallels with the IT sector’s global success, Naidu called for converting DWCRA women into industrialists. He suggested modern outlets modelled on global brands like Starbucks to promote products such as Araku coffee, millets, moringa, and bamboo-based items, and encouraged new ventures including seaweed culture, drone operations, and mobile food carts.

The CM launched eight MEPMA initiatives supporting the Rs 1 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Programme’, including the MEPMA-Mana Mitra App for virtual training, the Pragnya Virtual Training Academy for digital and financial literacy, and the AVANEE Branding Manual to promote SHG products online.

He also released several publications highlighting MEPMA’s activities and presented a Rs 1.25 crore cheque to Madhuri under the PMFME scheme to expand her dairy unit.

Naidu proposed integrating DWCRA and MEPMA under a unified framework to streamline operations and utilise the expertise within SHGs.