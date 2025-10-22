CM Naidu to woo investors during three-day UAE visit from today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 22 to 24 to invite top global industry leaders to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.
According to the itinerary, Naidu will depart from Hyderabad to Dubai on the morning of October 22. During the visit, he will hold one-on-one meetings with prominent business leaders, visit the Dubai Future Museum, and attend the Partnership Summit roadshow in Dubai.
On the same day, he is expected to meet PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, to discuss infrastructure and IT park development in Andhra Pradesh. He will also interact with Sharafuddin Sharaf, Founder of Saharaf, to explore logistics and warehousing opportunities, and Ramesh Ramakrishna, Chairman of Transworld Group, to discuss port and shipping solutions.
On October 23, the Chief Minister will visit the BAPS Mandir along with UAE Minister for Investments Alsuwaidi, and meet Nasser Al Muhairi of ADNOC, Mansoor Al Mansoori of G42 International, Yusuf Ali of Lulu Group, Salmeen Alameri of Agthia Group, and Rachel from the Binance team.
Later, Naidu will travel to Yas Island to participate in a business round table meeting.
On the final day, October 24, he will visit key attractions such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island before meeting UAE ministers Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi (Foreign Trade) and Abdulla Bin Touq Almarri (Economy and Tourism). He will also attend the Emirates Business Round Table and an AP Telugu Diaspora event at Le Meridien’s Great Ballroom.
The CM will be accompanied by Minister for Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Secretary to CM Kartikeya Mishra, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj, APEDB CEO CM Saikanth Varma, and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Dhatri Reddy.