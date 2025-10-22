CM Naidu to woo investors during three-day UAE visit from today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 22 to 24 to invite top global industry leaders to the CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

According to the itinerary, Naidu will depart from Hyderabad to Dubai on the morning of October 22. During the visit, he will hold one-on-one meetings with prominent business leaders, visit the Dubai Future Museum, and attend the Partnership Summit roadshow in Dubai.

On the same day, he is expected to meet PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, to discuss infrastructure and IT park development in Andhra Pradesh. He will also interact with Sharafuddin Sharaf, Founder of Saharaf, to explore logistics and warehousing opportunities, and Ramesh Ramakrishna, Chairman of Transworld Group, to discuss port and shipping solutions.