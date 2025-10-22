Cracker unit blast: Andhra govt announces Rs 15 lakh ex gratia for kin of victims

VIJAYAWADA: Following a tragic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram, Ambedkar Konaseema district, the State government has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the families of each deceased victim. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued directives to officials to provide the financial aid during a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Officials, including Suresh Kumar and Ake Ravi Krishna, submitted a detailed inquiry report to the Chief Minister regarding the incident. The investigation revealed that the explosion occurred due to the use of iron tools in the manufacturing process, which sparked friction and triggered a massive blast.
The report highlighted that the unit stored explosive materials on-site and operated in a single shed where 14 workers were present at the time of the incident. The facility was found to have violated safety regulations, contributing to the disaster.
To prevent such tragedies in the future, the Chief Minister ordered comprehensive measures to regulate firecracker manufacturing units. He instructed officials to conduct regular inspections before and after granting licenses to ensure compliance with safety norms.
The Chief Minister mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at manufacturing sites and continuous monitoring through a dedicated control room. Additionally, details of raw material procurement and production processes must be recorded online to enhance transparency.
Naidu emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for unauthorised units or those violating regulations, directing officials to impose strict penalties under the PD Act for non-compliance. He also stressed that all firecracker manufacturing units must adhere to safety standards and provide mandatory personal insurance for workers.
The meeting was attended by Home Minister V Anita, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, and other senior officials.