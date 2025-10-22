Google Centre a game-changer: Madhav

VISAKHAPATNAM: The establishment of the Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam marks a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh, said BJP State president PVN Madhav. He was addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking about the development, Madhav said Visakhapatnam has now gained global recognition and is on its way to becoming an international technology hub. He described the project as a significant step that will open up new employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

Criticising the response from opposition parties, he remarked that it was unfortunate to see certain leaders opposing or undermining the initiative.

Referring to Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s recent remarks, Madhav said, “It is regrettable that words like ‘scavenging’ and ‘parasite’ were used. Such comments are inappropriate.”

He also questioned the silence of the YSRCP government regarding the project. “It appears that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not happy about Google investing in Visakhapatnam. He has not even tweeted to welcome the initiative,” Madhav stated, adding that the State government should have welcomed such a large-scale investment.

Highlighting the opportunities that the project could create, he stated that nearly 40 percent of service providers to major global companies are Telugu professionals, and that Visakhapatnam is now positioned to become a hub for skilled talent and technology services.