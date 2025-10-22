Heavy rains and strong winds likely in Andhra over next five days

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, posing a potential threat to Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts, the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain issued an urgent advisory on Tuesday, cautioning that the system could further strengthen into a cyclonic storm near the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Wednesday afternoon. The depression, currently moving west-northwestwards, is likely to bring widespread heavy rainfall and strong winds across the State over the next five days.

“It could intensify further within 24 hours, producing gale-force winds of 35–55 kmph along the south coastal belt,” Jain said. Fishermen have been strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea until Saturday due to rough conditions.

Under the system’s influence, thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected at several places across AP. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of north and south coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Wednesday, while scattered heavy showers are forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. District administrations in vulnerable coastal areas have been placed on high alert to prepare for possible flooding and disruption of essential services.