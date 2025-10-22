Minister Lokesh pushes for AP-Australia seafood trade

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his visit to Australia on Tuesday, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh met representatives of Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) and sought stronger ties between aqua industrialists in Andhra Pradesh and Australian importers.

Lokesh highlighted that Andhra Pradesh leads India in the export of aqua products.

“I have been having deliberations over the past couple of days about deepening the partnership with Australia on seafood trade. Today, I met Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) CEO Veronica Papacosta and Engagement Manager Jasmin Kelleher to discuss partnerships in sustainable aquaculture and trade networking.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for over 60% of India’s seafood exports, valued at USD 7.4 billion (Rs 66,000 crore) in 2024-25. I was impressed that they have created a brand, ‘Great Australian Seafood,’ to promote Aussie seafood as a premium offering. They have also moved up the value chain. We have a lot to learn, and we will stay in touch and provide the requisite support to AP’s seafood industry,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.

Addressing a long-standing hurdle for Indian seafood exporters — Australia’s restrictions on unpeeled prawns due to white spot virus detection — Lokesh added, “Today, the first import approval for Indian prawns has been granted. Our deepest gratitude to the extensive work done by the Indian and Australian Governments to facilitate this. We should continue to open new markets to reduce dependence on a single market.”